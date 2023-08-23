This afternoon it has been announced that James Blunt will be making a welcome return to the road next year in support of his new album ‘Who We Used To Be’, which is set to drop on 27th October on Atlantic Records. James and his band will play 12 dates across the UK next Spring kicking off March 30th at Leeds First Direct Arena and finishing April 14th at the Bournemouth International Centre. The local performance will be held at the Brighton Centre on Tuesday 2nd April.

“I cannot find the words to say how excited I am to get back out on the road again on tour in 2024” James said. “My new album was incredibly fun to write and record, and some of the new songs will undoubtedly get you up on your feet and dancing again. I’m looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you!”

Pre-sale tickets available Wednesday, August 30th and on general sale Friday, September 1st.

The tour dates are:

March 2024

Sat 30th LEEDS, First Direct Arena

Sun 31st BRISTOL, Beacon

April

Tue 2nd BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre

Thu 4th NEWCASTLE, Utilita Arena

Fri 5th GLASGOW, OVO Hydro Arena

Sat 6th NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 7th BIRMINGHAM, Utilita Arena

Tue 9th LONDON, Royal Albert Hall

Wed 10th LONDON, Royal Albert Hall

Fri 12th MANCHESTER, AO Arena

Sat 13th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 14th BOURNEMOUTH, International Centre

Firstly though, James and his band will be giving us an advance peek of the live show at ‘Radio 2 In The Park’ in Leicester’s Victoria Park on Saturday 16th September.

The album’s first single arrived recently in the shape of the upbeat banger ‘Beside You’. Directed by Craig Bingham, the video evokes memories of James’ past. Meeting versions of himself throughout his life, the video sees James embrace the characters of his past self, as he moves forward. Watch the video for ‘Beside You’ HERE.

The tracklisting of ‘Who We Used To Be’, which can be pre-ordered HERE is:

Side A

‘Saving A Life’

‘Some Kind Of Beautiful’

‘Beside You’

‘Last Dance’

‘All The Love That I Ever Needed’

Side B

‘The Girl That Never Was’

‘Cold Shoulder’

‘I Won’t Die With You’

‘Dark Thought’

‘Glow’

‘Who We Used To Be’ is James’ first studio album since the acclaimed, top 3 ‘Once Upon A Mind’ in 2019. This time out he has worked with a variety of producers including Jonny Coffer, Red Triangle, Jack & Coke and Steve Robson. His recent greatest hits collection, ‘The Stars Beneath My Feet’, went Gold selling over 100,000 copies.

