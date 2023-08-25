A pharmacy in Rottingdean could be demolished to make way for a new shop and three flats.

The site, next to Tesco and opposite the West Street car park, is currently occupied by Lloyds Pharmacy, with staff offices and storage on the first floor above the shop.

The building’s owner, Wetton Cleaning Services Retirement Benefit Scheme, is seeking planning permission to demolish the existing two-storey building.

In its place, the owner proposes a three-storey building with a ground-floor shop which would have level access from the street. There is currently a ramp up to the front door.

The planning statement said: “The building and forecourt parking area currently detract from the setting of the Rottingdean Conservation Area.

“The proposed scheme provides an opportunity to reinstate the historical street layout with a more sympathetic design while providing much-needed residential accommodation.

“The proposed retail space would allow the current tenant (Lloyds Pharmacy) to continue to operate from the location should they wish to do so.

“The main bulk of the proposed development would be moved forwards towards the front building line and as a result would increase the daylight levels reaching the back gardens and rear-facing windows of the residential properties on the High Street.”

Despite the new building extending on to the forecourt, the application would result in less shop floor space – 49 square metres compared with 54.6 square metres.

The new building would include a one-bed ground-floor flat and two two-bed maisonettes across two floors above the shop, with four indoor parking spaces for bicycles.

According to the planning application, the owner sought advice from Brighton and Hove City Council in March, before submitting the plans.

Officials suggested that, rather than the proposed white brick or render, the new building should be finished using darker materials and plain red roof tiles.

The pre-application advice also suggested that the proposed two-bed maisonettes should not have balconies and the proposed ground-floor flat should have access to a private external courtyard from the lounge.

The original terraced housing was demolished and, in 1966, a car showroom was built with forecourt parking. The access ramp was added in 2008.

Two people have sent objections to the council. Their concerns included noise and dust during any building work, the loss of car parking spaces and the potential closure of the pharmacy.

To see and comment on the planning application, visit the planning portal on the council’s website and search for BH2023/02158.