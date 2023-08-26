It looks like the Green Door Store under Brighton’s Mainline Railway Station will be the place to be on Wednesday 20th September as promoters JOY. have booked rising Glaswegian stars Dead Pony to play a set as part of their first ever headline UK tour. There are 14-dates planned throughout September.

I certainly wouldn’t hang around if you are thinking about attending the Brighton show as at this moment in time no less than 9 of the 14 dates have already sold out and our local show is already flagging up a low ticket warning. So without further ado, the tickets for the Green Door Store show can be purchased HERE.

It appears that support for Brighton will come from local outfit The Stealers.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team last caught up with Dead Pony at One Church as part of last year’s Great Escape. Our review read as thus:

“Dead Pony are a punk band from Glasgow’s thriving punk and rock scene. A four-piece, they’re line up is Anna Shields (lead vocals, guitar), Blair Crichton (lead guitar, backing vocals), Liam Adams (bass) and Aidan McAllister (drums). Travelling down that morning, this was Dead Pony’s first-time playing Brighton.

There was no sign of travel fatigue, as their set exploded at breakneck speed and continued the high energy and tempo throughout the set. Front person Anna Shields has a great stage presence, not that she spent the whole set on stage. A couple of times she took herself and mic into the audience to perform. Highlights in their set, of which there were many, were the two recent singles ‘23, Never Me’ and ‘Bullet Farm’. A special mention to guitarist Blair Crichton, whose guitar string broke mid-set. He wasn’t stopping, and completed the set with a 5-string guitar. A very good set by Dead Pony, and one of the best of my day two at TGE”.

The latest offering from Dead Pony dropped last week. It’s called ‘Cobra’ and can be found HERE.

www.deadponyband.com