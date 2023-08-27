The future of the Hippodrome is expected to be settled this autumn after an announcement by Brighton and Hove City Council.

Two planning applications – one for the overall plans and one covering changes to a listed building – are due to be decided in October or November, the council said.

The decisions will be made by the council’s Planning Committee and will either enable the restoration to continue or put the whole project at risk.

The building was derelict and the fabric deteriorating badly before it was bought by Matsim, a local family business run by the Lambor family.

The latest delay to any decision from the council appeared to be the need for a transport assessment after correspondence between officials and National Highways which is responsible for the country’s main roads.

The exchanges appeared to suggest that the Hippodrome, with a probable capacity of about 1,800 people, could lead to extra traffic jams on the A27 and the A23 north of Patcham.

But after a series of open days showed how much time, money and effort had gone into the restoration so far, some people have privately voiced concerns about council delays.

The planning applications were submitted more than a year ago and should already have been decided.

One attendee at an open day warned that there was a danger of letting perfection get in the way of the good.

Others pointed to the West Pier and Madeira Terraces as examples of what can happen in similar circumstances.

The council said: “Detailed discussions are continuing on the restoration of the grade II* listed Brighton Hippodrome.

“The applications are currently expected to be decided at Planning Committee in October or early November, subject to all the required information being provided.

“The site has a long history as an entertainment venue having been first built as an indoor ice rink in 1896-97.

“The Hippodrome has undergone some major alterations over the years and was used as a live music venue until 1964. In 1969 it reopened as a bingo hall before falling into disuse in 2007.

“Planning and listed building consents have been granted in recent years for the new roof covering to the auditorium and the clearance of dry rot from the building to assist its restoration.

“Council planning officers are now working with developer Matsim Properties and organisations including Historic England and the highways authorities to address issues raised in the consultation on the two current applications and to ensure all the information is available for the committee to determine them.

“A full planning application and an application for a listed building consent have been submitted.

“They include not just the Hippodrome building (52-58 Middle Street), but also the adjacent Hippodrome House (51 Middle Street) and the rear former service yard which fronts on to Ship Street.

“The applications include

renovation of the auditorium as a performance space with bar/café

a new three to seven-storey apart-hotel building in the rear service yard, with retail at ground floor level

conversion of the existing Hippodrome fly tower to create additional rehearsal / performance space and

conversion of the adjacent Hippodrome House to provide a bar and members club

“Amendments to the scheme were received in November 2022 and again in February and March of 2023.

“The apart-hotel has been reduced at the rear of the site and the offices originally proposed for the Hippodrome’s rear fly tower removed to be replaced with the rehearsal space.

“The key planning considerations are the impact on the historic building in a conservation area, the impact on residents, highways matters and operational viability.

“Discussions with the developer about the apart-hotel design have taken place, given its location close to a listed building and in the Old Town Conservation Area.

“We have also undertaken two rounds of consultation with neighbouring residents, the general public and statutory bodies and further consultations on the applications are ongoing.

Labour councillor Birgit Miller, who speaks on culture for the council, said: “The Hippodrome is a nationally important listed building and it’s a great shame that it has been closed for so long.

“Its renovation and development would have a lasting significance for the building and for the city.

“Planning proposals dealing with such a historic building are very complex. Statutory consultees such as Historic England and National Highways need to be satisfied with the proposals and our Planning Committee has to have all the information it needs to be sure that the proposals will provide lasting benefits while being considerate to the people who live around it.

“At this stage some key information remains outstanding and is required for the planning applications to be decided.

“We are working with the developers on this and hope the applications will be heard at Planning Committee in the next few months.”