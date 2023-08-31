The Green Door Store music venue in Brighton have been successfully supporting local grassroots music and night clubbing for more than a decade.

The distinctive and popular street level venue is conveniently located at Unit 2, 3, & 4 Trafalgar Arches, Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton, BN1 4FQ. This is a blessing as patrons can easily get public transport (trains, buses, taxis) to and from the venue as they are all located a mere one minute walk away!

Once again this year, the Green Door Store will be hosting a FREE ENTRY two-day mini festival highlighting the best in local and emerging talent. The dates for your diaries are Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th September 2023. The all-day mini-fest is titled ‘234 Fest’ as in their address and the music kicks off from 1pm on both of the days.

The first wave of 15 artists has been announced, 12 of which the Brighton & Hove News Music Team have already reviewed! There is the promise of more ‘234 Fest’ names to follow, so without further ado, the bands that have been so far been booked to appear are:

Honeyglaze

O.

Flip Top Head

congratulations

WELLY

Fräulein

AtticOmatic

Trip Westerns

Epsom Salts

Electric Cowboy Club (E.C.C)

Canned Pineapple

Coco And The Lost

Van Zon

Moon Idle

Soft Top

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team covered and enjoyed last year’s ‘234 Fest’. You can re-visit our articles HERE and HERE. We also attended the 2021 shows, which can be found HERE and HERE.

For further information on this year’s ‘234 Fest, visit thegreendoorstore.co.uk.