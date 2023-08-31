A tennis club’s plans to put up floodlights at four of its courts have received support from almost 200 people.

The plans show 18 “lighting columns” at the Pavilion and Avenue Tennis Club, in The Droveway, Hove, according to a Brighton and Hove City Council report.

Officials have advised councillors to approve the proposal at a meeting of the council’s Planning Committee next week.

Four of the club’s ten courts already have floodlights with two others covered by an internally floodlit “air-hall” used during the winter.

But the council turned down an earlier proposal, in 2016, for eight floodlights to cover three of the courts because of the impact on neighbours.

A report to councillors recommended a number of conditions including one to ensure that LED lighting should not be visible from “the habitable room windows of any residential property directly abutting the site”.

Another condition would restrict the hours when the floodlights could be in use – with a 9pm switch off from Monday to Friday and 8pm on Saturdays.

On Sundays, they would be permitted from 4pm to 6pm between the start of October and the end of March and not at all from the start of April to the end of September.

If the application is approved, the floodlighting could provide an extra 5,000 hours of court time a year.

Currently, the club said that it was busy at peak times but less so in the evening because of poor light.

In a planning statement prepared by the Lewis and Co consultancy, the tennis club said: “The club is in competition with large out-of-town commercial clubs.

“It is imperative that the club offers attractive facilities in order to survive and continue to be able to provide affordable opportunity to less wealthy people.

“The club is a community club open to players of all ages and standards at affordable prices, all year round.

“The current scheme reinforces the club’s position in the community to the benefit of all.”

Twelve objections have been lodged with the council in addition to 191 comments in support.

An anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “The light pollution and overspill already from the club’s existing court lighting is disturbing, not the least because of the focusing of the lights which is more horizontal than directed down on to the courts.

“To add more columns will greatly increase the light overspill and therefore pollution, further increasing disturbance to adjacent properties.

“It is not only the light impact but also the increase in noise that it will produce, not only the shouting, bad language and swearing, but (there is) a ‘rebounding wall’.

“The noise produced by the rebounding of the ball is similar to that produced by a pile-driver on a building site.

“To increase the hours of availability to seven nights a week is really most unacceptable and disconcerting, showing a total disregard for the club’s neighbours.”

A supporter, Paul Alexander, said: “Pavilion and Avenue Tennis Club are a well-run club. They have an incredibly passionate commitment to providing as much support as they can to junior tennis as well as a very healthy adult tennis community.

“The club really needs the extra facility of lights on the proposed courts so that juniors and seniors alike can play and get the real social and physical benefits of a sport like tennis.”

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm next Wednesday (6 September). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.