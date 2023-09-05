Brighton’s resource goddess has been invited to join a panel of judges who will choose films to show at London’s Piccadilly Circus.

Cat Fletcher will judge the Big Syn International Film Festival, which is inviting films and videos about sustainability from members of the public.

Cat Fletcher, founder of Freegle, UK’s biggest online free reuse network, will join other judges including BBC Dragons’ Den green investor Deborah Meaden, BT Group head of environmental sustainability Gabrielle Giner, and Professor Ioannis Ioannou.

Cat said, “I am delighted to be joining the other wonderful judges to view and champion the entries in this year’s UN sustainability film festival.

“Film and the stories they tell are instrumental in not only inspiring change but to generate hope for the future. Something we all need more of.”

The 2023 edition of the festival is currently accepting entries via www.bigsyn.org until 30th September 2023. Festival screenings will be held in October; in London and online.