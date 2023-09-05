Councillors have responded to more than 1,000 inquiries from Brighton and Hove residents since the elections in May.

Most of the data gathered about the inquiries relied on those being made through Brighton and Hove City Council’s Contact Your Councillor web page but includes responses to some direct emails to councillors.

Of the 1,225 inquiries submitted from Tuesday 16 May to Monday 31 July, 1,008 or 82 per cent of received a response within five working days.

Across the 23 electoral wards, councillors had an average response time of three days, nine hours and 36 minutes.

Councillors in Rottingdean and West Saltdean, Woodingdean and Hangleton and Knoll wards received the most inquiries.

Woodingdean councillors made the most requests for action to council departments.

The lowest number of inquiries were made to councillors in South Portslade, followed by Patcham and Hollingbury and North Portslade.

Inquiries from the public ranged from topics such as overgrown trees and verges to anti-social behaviour, housing repairs, rubbish and recycling.

Council leader Bella Sankey said: “We introduced our councillor inquiries system in October 2022 – and we can already see its impact in improving customer service for our residents.

“It speeds up response times by linking the reasons people give for getting in touch with the council officers best placed to respond.

“It also allows us to spot trends and emerging issues and to monitor our own performance better.

“We want to be a listening, responsive and efficient council and this system is helping us to reach all those goals.”

The breakdown of responses for each ward is as follows.



Brunswick and Adelaide

Inquires responded to within target 69 per cent

Average response time 4.18 days

36 inquiries

26 requests to council services

Main issues: anti-social behaviour, events, rubbish and recycling, on-street parking, condition of beach

Central Hove

Inquiries responded to within target 88 per cent

Average response time 2.7 days

41 inquiries

43 requests to council services

Main issues: parking enforcement, bike storage, traffic calming requests, anti-social behaviour, overhanging or overgrown trees

Coldean and Stanmer

Inquiries responded to within target 76 per cent

Average response time 3.75 days

56 inquiries

67 requests to council services

Main issues: parking enforcement, rubbish and recycling, conditions of parks, overhanging or overgrown verges, anti-social behaviour

Goldsmid

Inquiries responded to within target 78 per cent

Average response time 3.49 days

54 inquiries

40 requests to council services

Main issues: anti-social behaviour, communal bins, requests for traffic calming, allotments and bike storage

Hangleton and Knoll

Inquires responded to within target 72 per cent

Average response time 3.88 days

94 inquiries

82 requests to council services

Main issues: housing repairs, anti-social behaviour, condition of parks, trees and verges, rubbish and recycling collections

Hanover and Elm Grove

Inquiries responded to within target 77 per cent

Average response time 3.59 days

32 inquiries

13 requests to council services

Main issues: climate change, dangerous structures, anti-social behaviour, rubbish and recycling, street fixtures

Hollingdean and Fiveways

Inquiries responded to within target 77 per cent

Average response time 3.91 days

65 inquiries

47 requests to council services

Main issues: parking schemes, parking permits, fly-tipping, sustainability, new developments, making improvements to the area

Kemptown

Inquiries responded to within target 93 per cent

Average response time three days

66 inquiries

46 requests to council services

Main issues: council tax reduction, events in the city, public toilets, pay-by-phone parking, street cleaning, weeds and controlled parking zones

Moulsecoomb and Bevendean

Inquiries responded to within target 87 per cent

Average response time 3.2 days

71 inquiries

61 requests to council services

Main issues repairs, housing customer services, commercial bins, potholes, rubbish and recycling, condition of playgrounds, overhanging trees and grass verges

North Portslade

Inquires responded to within target 78 per cent

Average response time 3.48 days

22 inquiries

27 requests to council services

Main issues: trees or grass verges, fly-tipping, access to libraries, anti-social behaviour, repairs, condition of parks

Patcham and Hollingbury

Inquiries responded to within target 100 per cent

Average response time 1.5 days

21 inquiries

Two requests to council services

Main issues: rubbish and recycling, communal bins, access to public toilets, community safety

Preston Park

Inquiries responded to within target 75 per cent

Average response time 3.65 days

89 inquiries

69 requests to council services

Main issues: rubbish and recycling, controlled parking zones, inclusion support, overhanging trees, bushes or verges, access to public toilets

Queen’s Park

Inquiries responded to within target 77 per cent

Average response time 3.29 days

61 inquiries

87 request to council services

Main issues: anti-social behaviour, broken pavements, estate cleaning, parking permits, repairs, housing supply, graffiti

Regency

Inquiries responded to within target 89 per cent

Average response time 3.28 days

56 inquiries

55 requests to council services

Main issues parking permits, trees or grass verges, bus routes, anti-social behaviour, rough sleeping, condition of the beach

Rottingdean and West Saltdean

Inquiries responded to within target 80 per cent

Average response time 2.93 days

123 inquiries

98 requests to council services

Main issues: rubbish and recycling, parking enforcement, garden waste, overhanging trees, bushes and grass verges, allotments, potholes, street cleaning

Roundhill

Inquiries responded to within target 75 per cent

Average response time 3.61 days

32 inquiries

12 requests to council services

Main issues: pay-by-phone parking, housing advice, obstructions on the pavements, parking permits, parking scheme, events, repairs

South Portslade

No data on responses

11 inquiries

Main issues: rubbish and recycling, events in the city, local transport plan, parking enforcement

West Hill and North Laine

Inquiries responded to within target 71 per cent

Average response time 4.14 days

24 inquiries

21 requests to services

Main issues: parking tickets, Homemove, obstructions on the pavement, accessing help, bus routes, parking restriction requests

Westbourne and Poets Corner

Inquiries responded to within target 85 per cent

Average response time 3.24 days

46 inquiries

41 requests to council services

Main issues: rubbish and recycling collection, anti-social behaviour, concessionary travel, development in neighbourhood, bus shelter damage, allotments

Westdene and Hove Park

Inquiries responded to within target 77 per cent

Average response time 3.54 days

73 inquiries

61 requests to council services

Main issues: overhanging or overgrown trees, bushes, and verges, weeds, rubbish and recycling, potholes

Whitehawk and Marina

Inquiries responded to within target 80 per cent

Average response time 3.27 days

45 inquiries

60 requests to council services

Main issues: repairs, anti-social behaviour, communal bins, condition of parks, home-to-school transport

Wish

Inquiries responded to within target 86 per cent

Average response time 3.34 days

50 inquiries

43 requests to council services

Main issues: Rubbish and recycling, weeds, condition of parks, dangerous structures, broken pavements, parking restrictions, overgrown trees, bushes or verges, development in neighbourhood

Woodingdean

Inquiries responded to within target 75 per cent

Average response time 3.46 days

112 inquiries

124 requests to council services

Main issues: street fixtures such as benches, bollards, railings etc, highway signs, parking enforcement, condition of parks and parking restrictions