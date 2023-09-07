A section of the A270 Lewes Road eastbound remains closed this morning (Thursday 7 September) after a vehicle struck a pedestrian last night.

A local man, 24, is being treated in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a black Jaguar at about 11.56pm last night.

The driver, a 42-year-old woman, from Reigate, in Surrey, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving after failing a roadside breath test.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area or seek alternative routes.

Police inquiries are continuing and witnesses are urged to contact police, quoting Operation Thimble.

Sussex Police said: “A driver has been arrested in connection with a collision on the A270 Lewes Road, Brighton.

“A black Jaguar was travelling southbound when it hit a pedestrian who was waiting at the bus stop at about 11.56pm on Wednesday 6 September.

“Emergency services responded to the scene and the victim – a 24-year-old local man – was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains at this time.

“The Jaguar came to a stop in Barcombe Road which runs parallel to the dual carriageway.

“The driver – a 42-year-old woman from Reigate in Surrey – failed a roadside breath test and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. She remains in police custody.

“A section of the eastbound carriageway remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area or seek alternative routes for now. We thank you for your patience and understanding.

“Inquiries are ongoing and police are urging anyone who saw what happened – or captured it on mobile, dashcam or CCTV – to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Thimble.”