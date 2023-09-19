His Lordship, one of the most explosive and exciting live acts to emerge from the UK in years, come flying out of the traps with the announcement of their debut self-titled album, out January 12th, 2024 – produced by David Wrench and Tchad Blake (Arctic Monkeys, Black Keys).

A tour de force of twelve frenetic, frenzied, rapturous tracks, the album will also include their latest offering ‘Jackie Works For The NHS’ – a monster garage rock anthem with a chorus that will blow the roof off venues across the country when they take to the road in November. Totalling seven shows, the tour will conclude in what will be a simply wild night at The Hope & Ruin in Brighton on 15th November.

In a statement of defiance, the band declare; “His lordship are primed and fuelled ready to unleash deafening mayhem around the UK this November. Prepare yourself to be transported to a state of mind melting Rock’n’Roll bliss ahead of the self-titled debut record release next year.”

A maximum rock’n’roll trio conceived during lockdown to blow the cobwebs away and remind us of what music has been missing, the band are made up of the powerhouse duo of James Walbourne (The Pretenders, The Pogues, The Rails) and Kristoffer Sonne (Chrissie Hynde, Willie Nelson), the band’s first single ‘All Cranked Up’ hit the 6 Music B-List last summer, and this was followed up by ‘Buzzkill’ – an angular, twisted ear worm produced by David Wrench (Courtney Barnett, XX, Frank Ocean) – listen HERE.

His Lordship sold out their debut UK tour in July, and then joined Jason Isbell on a sell out European tour culminating with a roof raising show at London’s Eventim Apollo. To coincide with the new single the band headed out on their biggest headline tour to date, taking in 12 cities, including a sold-out headline show at London’s Lafayette in April this year. Prior to that they played The Prince Albert in Brighton on 15th April – Read our review HERE.

His Lordship will play the following UK headline shows in November. Tickets on-sale HERE.

November tour dates:

Wed 8th Glasgow, Room 2

Fri 10th Manchester, Deaf Institute

Sun 12th Leeds, Key Club

Mon 13th Bristol, Exchange

Tue 14th Nottingham, Bodega

Wed 15th Brighton, Hope and Ruin

Fri 17th London, Garage

‘His Lordship’ – Album Tracklisting:

1. ‘All Cranked Up’

2. ‘Buzzkill’

3. ‘Joyboy’

4. ’The Repenter’

5. ‘Rock Fall Echo Dust’

6. ‘Cat Call’

7. ‘Jackie Works For The NHS’

8. ’I’m So Bored of Being Bored’

9. ’Pixellated Polly’

10. ’I Am In Amsterdam’

11. ’My Brother Is An Only Child’

12. ‘I Live In The City’

hislordship.net