Sussex Police has issued a public appeal for help to find a man suspected of raping a woman on the beach in Brighton.

The force published two security camera pictures today (Wednesday 20 September) of the wanted man.

Detectives hope that the public can help them to identify and find the man – or that he will hand himself in.

Sussex Police said: “Police investigating a report of rape are seeking to identify a man in connection with the incident which happened on Brighton beach on Sunday 10 September.

“We are keen to speak to the man captured in the CCTV images after a woman was raped on the beach near King’s Road Arches between the hours of 2am and 5.30am.”

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Kyriakides-Yeldham said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident.

“The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are stepping up patrols along the seafront and we are working with partners which include night safety patrols, the beach patrol, taxi marshals and Safe Space.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Carpenter.