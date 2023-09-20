A stolen car was torched just yards from a children’s playground in the early hours of the morning.

Police are launched an investigation into both the theft of the car and the arson attack in Hangleton Park at about 1am on Tuesday.

Video footage shows firefighters trying to control the blaze on the grass opposite flats on Harmsworth Crescent.

Sussex Police say no one was injured, but the fire is being treated as deliberate.

The car has now been removed but shards of broken glass remain scattered around the scorched dirt area in the park today, with nearby residents warning dog owners to be careful on social media.

Residents report hearing a “loud pop” at around 1am on Tuesday, 19 September.

Police are urging anyone with information or footage to contact them.

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services attended Harmsworth Crescent, Hove, at around 12.30am on Tuesday, 19 September following a report of a car on fire.

“The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

“The fire is being treated as deliberate and initial enquiries have identified the car as stolen. The owner has been notified.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible and anyone with any information or relevant footage is asked to report online or via 101 quoting 023 of 19/09.”

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to Harmsworth Crescent at 12.17am to a car on fire.

“Firefighters from Hove wore breathing apparatus and extinguished the fire with a hose reel jet.”