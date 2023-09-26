Firefighters rescued the occupant of a house in Hangleton from a fire this afternoon (Tuesday 26 September).

They had to force their way into the property in Downland Drive, Hove, shortly before 3pm.

The person inside had been choking on smoke and was taken straight away by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton.

There was a cat at the property which is safe and well.

Fire crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to put out the fire which was reported at about 2.45pm.

Two fire engines were sent, from Hove and Preston Circus, in Brighton.

They had put out the blaze by 4pm.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and a joint police and fire service investigation is already under way.

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.