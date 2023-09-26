Firefighters rescued a man from a blaze at a house in Hangleton this afternoon (Tuesday 26 September).

They had to force their way into the property in Downland Drive, Hove, near the corner of Clarke Avenue, shortly before 3pm.

The man inside had been choking on smoke and was treated by firefighters at the scene before being taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton.

There was a cat at the property which is safe and well.

Fire crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to put out the fire which was reported at about 2.45pm.

Four fire engines were sent, from Hove and Preston Circus, in Brighton.

They had put out the blaze by 4pm.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and a joint police and fire service investigation is already under way.

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.