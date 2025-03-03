Police are appealing for witnesses after it was reported that a man was assaulted in Baker Street, Brighton.

The incident was reported to have happened on Friday, February 21 at around 4.15pm causing minor injuries to the victim.

The suspect is described as a man, approximately 40-years-old and between 6ft 1in and 6ft 2in with blond hair. He was wearing a grey hooded top, jeans and light coloured boots. He was also said to have left the scene in a small white van.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information to report, we ask you to contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 234 of 22/02.