To quote The Tearaways recent single ‘Are You Effing Kidding Me’, no we aren’t, this information is correct! Blondie’s legendary drummer since 1975, the actual Clem Burke is going to be playing drums live at The Prince Albert at 48 Trafalgar Street in Brighton with his band The Tearaways.

They have literally just announced that they will be performing at the venue on Friday 1st December. So without delay I seriously would grab your tickets right now if you are a fan of Clem’s, Blondie, surf music and that Beatlesque sound! Buy your tickets HERE.

Right, have you done that? OK now I can move on………………….

The Tearaways combine the influence of the British Invasion with the California Sound with a touch of the Ramones, Clash and Blondie thrown in to deliver high energy performances wherever they perform. They dropped their latest long player ‘And For Our Next Trick’ back in March and you can check it out HERE.

The outfit originally hail from Santa Barbara and feature the aforementioned ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’ drummer Clem Burke from Blondie along with (as far as we can tell) singer songwriters John Finseth, Greg Brallier, David Hekhouse and possibly John Ferriter.

The two support bands at The Prince Albert gig will be The Del Strangefish Inexperience of Peter And The Test Tube Babies fame, and Thee Sherbert Peardrop Explosion who are purveyors of 1960’s garage, nuggets and gems.

Once again, tickets are currently available from HERE.

www.tearaways.com