If you are an avid fan of the work of the likes of Cleveland Ohio’s Dead Boys or Michigan’s finest sons The Stooges or New York City’s Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers or even the New York Dolls, then you will be interested to note that The Prince Albert have announced that glam rock punks The DeRellas will be headlining back to the venue on Thursday 7th December as their 24th November 2022 went down a storm with the punters. Check out the sounds of The DeRellas on their Bandcamp page HERE.

The Brighton & Hove News caught them the previous year when they thrilled crowds on 2nd December 2021 – Read our review HERE.

We last met up with the quartet at the annual Rebellion punk festival in Blackpool back in 2022, when we caught part of their excellent live set at the Pavilion on 7th August and reported thus:

THE DERELLAS – PAVILION (2:15pm – 2:50pm)

We headed over to the Pavilion stage in order to catch the second half of Glam tinged sleazy punk’n’roll set with The DeRellas having stayed for the full Dee Skusting & The Rodents performance, as we hadn’t seen them live before and that they weren’t as local to us as vocalists, bassist and Sid Vicious lookalike Timmy DeRella as he lives in Brighton. The thinking therefore was that it would be easier to see The DeRellas than ‘The Rodents’.

Once in the Pavilion we worked out that we had only missed four tunes and that we still had seven to go, but to be honest I immediately felt that I had lost out by missing ‘Strung Out Sin City’, ‘Don’t Tell Me What I Did Last Night’, ‘Emergency 2020’ and ‘Freakshow’. Thankfully the room was nicely packed and I immediately caught one of my fave tunes of theirs ‘High Rise Supersize’.

I can recall seeing the band performing live a few years back and wondering why Timmy wasn’t the frontman. Cue lineup change and he is now! Also in the band on guitar is Luca Comencini, who folks will recognise from also being in Spizzenergi.

‘Underground LUV’ was up next and Jez Miller from NYC was doing his thang! ‘Soho Hotel’ and ‘Pressure Is Gonna Get Ya’ followed. I must state that these guys are looking and sounding really good today! ‘Sonic Detonator’ came and went and then we had ‘Stick It To The Man’ which was most enjoyable. Their set concluded at 2:52pm with ‘Night Time’ which had elements of Iggy Pop’s ‘I’m Bored’ and was a real treat. If proto punk is your thing, then you must check them out! The band went down really well and what I witnessed was enjoyable, bar the near punch-up immediately behind me, that I managed to diffuse by standing between the culprits as ‘Something’s Got To Give’.

Tickets are on sale now for The Prince Albert 7th December 2024 concert and can be purchased HERE.

Support on the night will be coming from Ming City Rockers, as well as Martin Savage & The Jiggerz.

derellas.com