It looks like Butlin’s Bognor Regis Resort will be the best place to be on January 5th, 6th and 7th 2024, as the eighth edition of ‘Winter’s Biggest Alternative Weekend’ ‘Rockaway Beach’ has a whole host of decent music acts on offer across the three day and three night indoor event which is to be held at Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1JJ.

The venue boasts a world-class sound system for ‘Rockaway Beach’ and thus attendees can listen to their chosen acts with the sound quality that they deserve. The 2024 bill consists of Sleaford Mods, The Cribs, The Selecter, Bob Vylan, Creep Show, Dream Wife, Hinds, Hugh Cornwell, Skids, The Vaselines, Benefits, Big Special, Chalk, Chris Hawkins DJ, Deadletter, Desperate Journalist, Ditz, Enjoyable Listens, Fat Dog, Froze Mode, Genn, Ghost Car, Heartworms, Hi-Fi Sean & David McAlmont, Japanese Television, John, Joyeria, M(h)aol, The Nightingales, Shelf Lives, Snayx, Sunta Templeton DJ, Traams, Trout, Trupa Trupa, and The Unit Ama.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have previously reviewed a majority of the above acts and can assure you that the 2024 ‘Rockaway Beach’ lineup is of great quality, just like they had for this January’s festival – Read our account HERE.

For your comfort, there are bars, restaurants, arcade games, ten pin bowling lanes, and a multi million pound swimming pool complex on site. The live music runs from early each afternoon until around midnight, with DJs and after parties carrying on until much later. The organisers endeavour to run the stages with as few performance clashes as possible, meaning you can see more of the line-up than you might imagine. Think of ‘Rockaway Beach’ more as a live playlist. Plus, they also offer other activities, like artist Q&As, film screenings, silent discos, and pub quizzes, to keep you busy – all included in your booking price!

For further information and tickets visit www.rockawaybeach.co.uk.