A Brighton woman has presented a petition protesting about the price of parking permits to a Brighton and Hove City Council meeting.

Christina Moore, a healer from Hanover, presented the petition, with more than 800 signatures, to a meeting of the full council at Hove Town Hall on Thursday (19 October).

It was headed: “Reduce the cost of residents’ parking permits.”

The petition said: “We the undersigned petition Brighton and Hove City Council to reduce the costs of the residents’ parking permits.

“The cost of parking permits year on year has risen way above the rate of inflation – in some cases doubling the cost year on year – making Brighton the most expensive area for residents’ parking anywhere in the country

“We already pay road tax which is based on the emissions of vehicles. A parking permit system that is based on the emissions of vehicles is simply another road tax. A parked car does not pollute.

“In this ‘cost of living crisis’ the council should do the decent thing and reverse the increases that we have endured over the past two years, to help struggling families and businesses.

“Parents, small businesses, disabled people and others who rely on their cars are being crushed by the high price of permits on top of everything else.

“The council say they care about us so please do the decent thing and reduce the cost of these permits as soon as possible. The war on the motorist must end.”

Christina Moore told the meeting: “We pay road tax, car insurance tax, tax to fill up our cars. We’re taxed to park. A parked vehicle is taxed according to the emissions that it does not emit. And the tax in no way relates to the amount each car is driven.

“When the controlled parking zones were introduced the cost of a permit was reasonable. Within a few years this has increased to £412 in some areas simply to park.

“The number of zones, the number of permits and hence income has increased.

“In this ‘cost of living crisis’, 6,000 people use food banks every week. Many of them need to run a car in order to work.

“These constant increases in permits hurt those who are the backbone of this city – carers, nurses, small businesses as well as families and single parents.

“Due to inflation, most workers have experienced a cut in pay yet the council continues to increase the cost of permits, pricing people out of the city, especially those who need their cars for night shifts.

“And many are for the first time having to dip into savings to pay for it.

“The idea that expensive parking permits encourage people to use more environmental travel is unproven.

“People own cars because they are a direct, efficient and fast way to reach their destinations while transporting the goods, tools or the people they need to – journeys which generally cannot be switched to public transport or bicycle.

“I understand that it is policy to encourage people to change their cars to electric or low-emission but it is expensive.

“If people are struggling to keep their cars running, how can they find the money for a new car?

“Those who own cars are not necessarily wealthy – individuals, families and small businesses struggling to keep their car on the road with these increasing costs.

“The motorist is treated as a cash cow because they have the temerity to own a vehicle.

“Traders permits have increased astronomically. As each trader’s costs go up, they are passed on to the consumer which fuels inflation.

“A traders permit costs up to £1,400 and they also have to purchase a residents’ permit to use after 5pm so they must earn nearly £2,000 after tax just to park their vehicle.

“The permits are highly discriminatory due to them being needed only in certain areas. Someone fortunate enough to live in an area where they have a drive has no need for a permit. Generally, these are the wealthier areas of Brighton.

“The areas considered affordable tend to have on-street parking so the council unfairly penalises those who can’t afford to buy a house with a driveway. So I ask, would a flat fee be fairer?

“The cost for a parking permit is currently based on emissions registered with the DVLA. Some of the most polluting diesel vehicles are currently registered as zero emissions because they are imports from outside the EU and were never tested. Hence the DVLA registers them as zero emissions.

“If we had a flat fee such as Surrey County Council – £80 for the first car and £100 for the second – this would ensure that every vehicle, no matter how it’s registered, would contribute fairly to the council.

“The Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 states that councils should not be using parking permits to generate revenue.

“Can the council assure residents that the £4 million raised through permits is actually what it costs to administer these zones and that profits are not made and hence they are working to the letter of the law?

“After three years of a pandemic in which many small businesses were closed, the economy damaged dramatically, the council expects residents to pay ever-increasing amounts to live in this city. We can’t afford it.”

Christina Moore’s time ran out before she could add two final sentences: “Residents worry about having to pay out ever-increasing sums simply to run a car.

“We ask that you reduce the cost of permits in Brighton and Hove so it is a fair amount that residents can afford.”

The mayor, Councillor Jackie O’Quinn, who chaired the meeting, said that the petition would be referred to the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee for consideration.