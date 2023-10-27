A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a public order offence after chants about the death of Sir Bobby Charlton at a Manchester City home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Greater Manchester Police said that the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been bailed with conditions not to attend any regulated football matches.

He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Youth Court on Monday 13 November.

The force added that a 14-year-old boy, who was voluntarily interviewed in connection with the incident, will be dealt with out of court.

Police launched an investigation into footage of chants at Manchester City’s home game against Brighton on Saturday (21 October).

City’s manager Pep Guardiola criticised the chanting, with the club also denouncing it as “vile”.

It took place shortly after the death of the Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby had been publicly announced.

Sir Bobby, a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team, died aged 86 on Saturday.