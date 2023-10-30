Hove DJ Fatboy Slim fears that a Brighton pub faces a “slow death” if plans for an office block go ahead.

The 60-year-old musician whose real name is Norman Cook played a surprise gig at the Prince Albert, in Trafalgar Street, tonight (Monday 30 October) to highlight music fans’ fears for the venue.

They grew concerned because a planning application has been submitted to allow the old car rental premises next door to be demolished and turned into a four-storey building, mostly offices.

More than 1,200 people have objected to the scheme, which could have a café or shop on the ground floor, and which is due to be decided by councillors on Wednesday (1 November).

Most of the objections were submitted before the owner of 47 Trafalgar Street, Patricia Campings, withdrew plans to include holiday lets on the top floor of the proposed new building.

Officials have given their backing in principle to the revised plans but councillors will have the final say.

Music fans remain worried that the scheme could still affect the grassroots music venue next door.

And Mr Cook has shown his support for grassroots music venues in the area before, previously giving his time to back a campaign to protect the Duke of Wellington pub, in Shoreham, from a neighbouring housing scheme.

He said: “It’s a long slow death over three or four years if the neighbours complain.

“In Brighton, we preserve our grade II and grade I listed buildings, we preserve Regency architecture because it’s part of what Brighton is.

“We should preserve music venues in the same way because they’re a more recent part of Brighton culture but a huge amount nonetheless.”

In a sign that the owner of the old car rental site is keen to push ahead with the plans, which were first submitted 14 months ago, an appeal has been lodged.

The owner appealed because Brighton and Hove City Council did not reach a decision within the statutory time limit, having had the plans since August last year.

And when the agenda for the council’s Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday (1 November) was published, Prince Albert director George Taylor started a fresh petition.

His petition to stop the scheme next door went live on Friday (27 October) and in three days more than 14,000 people had signed it.

Mr Taylor listed his concerns in a document attached to the petition and they include the size and scale of the proposed building along with a loss of light.

He was also concerned about the effect of a modern building on the grade II listed pub.

Mr Taylor’s petition said: “There are countless reasons we believe this development should not go ahead, not only for ourselves but the wider local community.

“These consist of planning issues, social issues and, of course, the threat of permanent closure of the Albert.”

The Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, Caroline Lucas, also objected to the application when it included holiday lets, as did Green councillor Pete West, who used to represent the area.

Caroline Lucas said: “Strong protections must be in place to ensure that any new development does not create a potential noise nuisance issue which could later threaten the existence of this venue.

“While the current application does not include housing, I know that campaigners, and members of the local community, are concerned that a future change in use could potentially put the live music venue at risk.”

She said that the pub was “of cultural importance to the city” and was known for its murals which once included Banksy’s Kissing Coppers.

A report to councillors proposes including a planning condition so that any changes in future would also require planning permission.

The whole site, including the Prince Albert, has an “article 4” planning restriction to prevent commercial property being turned into housing under “permitted development rights”.

The council has also put in place a planning policy aimed at protecting pubs from redevelopment.

The plans include an updated noise assessment by Acoustic South East which recommends installing an independent wall lining to reduce noise from the pub.

This would be in line with “agent of change” principles required of new schemes next to music venues to protect those venues from noise complaints.

Soundproofing measures on the shared walls, ceilings and floors between the new building and the Prince Albert are likely to be required before the first businesses move in.

Ms Campings’ planning agent Luke Austin, from Whaleback Planning and Design, said that the holiday lets were no longer part of the scheme.

He said: “A commercial building located alongside a live music venue is an acceptable arrangement and would accord with the mixed character of uses within this central area of the city.”

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Wednesday 1 November. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.