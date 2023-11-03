Formed in 2017, Brighton 3-piece PROJECTOR consisting of Lucy Sheehan (vocals/bass),

Edward Ensbury (guitar/vocals) and Cal Marinho (drums), fuse the abrasive tendencies of Sonic Youth with the lushest alt-pop of the 90’s, inhabiting a space where the most infectious melodies sit alongside experimental musicality. A blistering live show has earned them ‘Latitude Festival’ highlights, a string of packed ‘Great Escape‘ shows and supports with Blood Red Shoes, Kid Kapichi, Deap Vally, Tigercub and the Xcerts.

In 2018 they were the first awardees of PRS & Festival Republic’s ‘Rebalance’ initiative, and their debut EP ‘How Does It Feel?’ was welcomed by DIY, Clash and Dork, praising its ‘cinematic noir’, ‘stabbing urgency’ and ‘visceral grunge pop’. You can listen to and/or purchase it HERE.

In 2019 they were awarded the PRS Open Fund to release their second EP. ‘EP2’ sees Projector morph beyond the territory of the three piece and into more sonically adventurous territory. Projector’s characteristic razor sharp attention to hooks and songwriting still dominates the EP, but its expression – through the addition of synths, drum machines and hyper energetic pace – will be something entirely new to fans.

In 2021 they dropped their ‘ZERO’ EP which is a brutal expansion on their grunge-pop pallet. Grinding electronics, drum machines and a hyper energetic pace add a new grit to PROJECTOR’s characteristically razor sharp songwriting and Pixies flavour dual-vocals. It can be found on the 4 track ‘ZERO’ EP HERE.

Back in May their ‘Chemical’ single arrived, which was followed at the tail on of September by ‘And Now The End’ and the news of seven live performances in February and March, one of which will be here in Brighton at the Green Door Store on Friday 23rd February courtesy of local promoters Lout. Tickets for this gig can be purchased HERE and HERE.

Tickets for all of the forthcoming PROJECTOR concerts can be located HERE.

www.projectorprojector.co.uk