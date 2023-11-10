The undercliff walk between Roedean and Rottingdean will close in sections for six weeks from Monday while more work is done to remove debris from the cliffs.

Specialist contractors will be abseiling down the undercliff between Roedean and Rottingdean ramps. This is a continuation of work which began in Saltdean earlier in the spring.

While there, they’ll be using hand scaling techniques to remove loose rock and material from the side of the cliff.

Diversions will be in place at times, however, access will remain to chalets and the Ovingdean Beach Café.

The cliffs are exposed to the harsh winds, rain and cold which, over time, causes them to erode.

To keep people safe, we sometimes need to remove loose rocks to help prevent larger cliff falls.

The work also helps to maintain the angle of the slope which slows the cliffs’ erosion.

During periods of bad weather, such as in January of this year, we often see large amounts of rocks fall onto the path below.