A ‘vandalised’ Brighton pub has now got even more protections after a judge agreed it is an asset of community value despite the owner’s objections.

Charlie Southall bought the pub in February last year, and after residents expressed doubts over the intentions of a fundraiser he launched to renovate it, he ripped off its distinctive green tiles.

Brighton and Hove City Council issued a stop notice, then an order requiring he reinstate them, which was upheld on appeal in July. He now has until next July to put them back up or face court action.

Meanwhile, residents formed a group, the Friends of the Montreal Arms to apply to the council to nominate it as an asset of community value (ACV) in April 2022.

This means that should the pub be put on the market, it cannot be sold for six months to give residents a chance to raise funds to make an offer themselves – although that offer does not have to be accepted.

Accounts filed for the company he set up to buy it, Dragonfly Architectural Services Ltd, the value of the pub is now just £150,000 – a third of the £410,000 it was bought for.

Being listed as an ACV may also be a material consideration where there is a proposal to change that use through new development – although the council has planning rules which say anyone wanting to change the use of a pub must demonstrate there’s no commercial demand for a period of two years.

Cllr Birgit Miller, lead councillor for culture, said: “I’m delighted that the council’s decision to list the Montreal Arms as an Asset of Community Value has been upheld, giving further protection to this well loved and historic building.

“We will continue to use the Asset of Community Value legislation, where relevant, to give further protection and support local communities.”

Listing as an Asset of Community Value (or ACV) recognises that a building or land is of social value to the local community.

The council considered the nomination against the specific legal tests, which relate to the 2011 Localism Act, and decided to include the Montreal Arms in its list of Assets of Community Value.

This decision was upheld following a review requested by the landowner. The landowner then pursued an appeal to the First Tier Tribunal.

The Tribunal judge had to consider whether there was a time in the recent past when the use of the Montreal Arms furthered the social wellbeing or interests of the local community and also whether it would be realistic to think that it could do so at some point in the next five years.

The tribunal found that there had been a time in the recent past when the pub had furthered the social well-being or interests of the local community as the pub had only closed early 2020.

The judge considered that, in the future, the pub could have further community use and dismissed the appeal.