The owner of the Montreal Arms must replace the tiles he ripped down, a planning inspector ruled today.

Charlie Southall got his friends to tear down the Brighton pub’s distinctive green tiles in March last year after a fundraiser to convert it into a refuge failed.

Brighton and Hove City Council issued a stop notice the same day, and then an enforcement notice requiring him to reinstate the tiles, which he appealed.

He has since said the enforcement notice, together with the pub being registered as an asset of community value, has effectively wiped two thirds of its value as it is currently almost impossible to sell.

A planning inspector has now ruled he has to put them back to the same condition they were in before he took them off.

The inspector, L Douglas, said: “The glazed ceramic tiled façade of the appeal building has historically formed an important part of its character.

“The arrangement of three shades of green and lettered tiles across the ground floor façade of the building has marked it out as a former United Breweries public house, similar to other public houses previously owned by that brewery.

“The glazed ceramic tiles, even where severely weathered and damaged before the alleged breach of planning control took place, made a significant positive contribution to the character of the building and the surrounding area.

“The glazed ceramic tiled finish of the appeal building is an important feature of the non-designated heritage asset.”

“The extensive removal of tiles from the façade of the appeal building has had a substantial negative impact on the external appearance of the building.”



The report says Mr Southall appealed on several grounds, including that the notice was inadequately worded, and that requiring the tiles’ reinstatement to their original condition is excessive.

His architect also argued that because he asked friends rather than builders to remove the tiles, for health and safety and inspection reasons, the work did not constitute building operations.

The inspector dismissed the first grounds, but upheld the final one in part, varying the enforcement notice so Mr Southall is required to reinstate the tiles to the condition they were in when he bought the pub, rather than to match those which have survived.

He concluded: “Reports explain that the appeal building is in a poor state of repair, with water and damp ingress, live mould spores within walls, fungi and woodboring insects within structural timbers, and walls of bungaroosh construction.

“The evidence indicates that steel lintels above ground floor openings will need replacing.

“It is claimed these reports demonstrate that the entire fabric of the building requires significant upgrading or replacement, and that a complete replacement with modern building materials appears to be necessary

“Notwithstanding these challenges, they do not make it impossible for the enforcement notice to be complied with, or for its purpose to be achieved.”

The scaffolding on the pub – put up shortly after the tiles came off – was taken down last month.

Residents reported further damage to lintels and windowframes to the council, but officers inspected the site and found no evidence of this.

The inspector’s report does not give a new timescale for the tiles to be replaced. The original enforcement notice gave Mr Southall one year.

If he does not comply with the notice, Brighton and Hove City Council has the option of taking him to court. However, if he applies to remove the tiles or make other changes to the building which would require their removal, these would usually supersede the enforcement notice.