The Met Office says even more heavy rain is on the way tomorrow in its fifth weather warning for the south coast this month.

The yellow be aware warning, issued this morning, starts at midnight and continues until 6pm.

It comes after two weather warnings for Storm Ciaran, which hit on November 2, another rain warning days after that and a fourth for Storm Debi earlier this week.

The warning for tomorrow says: “A spell of rain, heavy at times, will move east across southern parts of England and the south of Wales during Thursday. 10-20 mm of rain falling widely with 30-40 mm possible near the south coast of England and over east facing hills.

“Strong winds, gusting 50 mph near coasts, will accompany the rain, with a small chance of gusts reaching 60 mph for the Isles of Scilly and west of Cornwall.”