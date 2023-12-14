A Brighton plumber, who went to Ukraine at the start of the war with Russia, has been sentenced after a jury found him guilty of sexual assault.

Kieran Perkins, 35, a father of four and former soldier, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

Perkins was an armoured vehicle driver with the Princess of Wales’ Royal Regiment and served in Afghanistan during his five years in the army.

But three years ago he became the subject of complaints to the police by two women and came close to serving a sentence in prison as a result.

He was at a shared house in the Aldrington area of Hove on Sunday 12 July 2020 when the offence happened.

Sussex Police said: “Two women reported having been sexually assaulted in the early hours of that morning.

“The allegations stemmed from two separate incidents within several hours.

“Kieron Perkins, 37, of Ousedale Close in Lewes, was arrested at the scene on the same day.

“He was subsequently charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration.

“Perkins pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday 12 August 2021 at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

“At Brighton Crown Court on Thursday 5 May 2022, he was found not guilty of one count of sexual assault and assault by penetration, with a hung jury for the second sexual assault allegation.

“Following a retrial at Chichester Crown Court, he was found guilty of sexual assault on Friday 8 September 2023.

“On Tuesday 12 December, at Brighton Crown Court, Perkins was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.”

Detective Sergeant Sean Booth said: “If you are a victim of a sexual offence, please report it to police. You will be heard, believed and supported, while we will do everything in our power to get you justice.

“Report online or via 101 – always dial 999 in an emergency. For more information on the support available, click here.”