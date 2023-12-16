A former councillor has laid on the first of two Christmas lunches for pensioners in her old ward.

Dawn Barnett, who represented Hangleton and Knoll on Brighton and Hove City Council for 18 years, started the tradition shortly after she was elected.

And this week about 80 people came along to St Richard’s Community Centre, in Egmont Road, on the Knoll Estate, for some seasonal food and drink, music and dancing.

Mrs Barnett, who worked as a carer before entering politics, had a team of helpers for the event and is already preparing for another lunch in a few weeks’ time.

She thanked the many local individuals and businesses who contributed towards the community event and said: “I started doing it 17 years ago after I was first elected.

“Why? I’ve worked with old people for most of my life and I like old people. I am one now!”

At 82, she shows little sign of slowing down and, by the end, despite having been on her feet for several hours, had a word for each and every one.

One said: “She’s indefatigable!”