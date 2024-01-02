More than a dozen neighbours have objected to outline plans to turn an old church hall into a block of up to 11 flats in a Portslade street near Southern Cross.

Apprenticeship and training company Sigta Limited has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for outline planning permission for the site on the corner of Abinger Road and Hurst Crescent.

The proposals involve demolishing the existing building and replacing it with a two-storey building with a third storey described as “additional accommodation in the roof”.

Officials have written a report recommending conditional approval of the plans at a meeting of the council’s Planning Committee at Hove Town Hall on Wednesday 10 January.

If councillors back the scheme, more detailed plans are expected to be submitted in the future, including information about the design and the final number of flats.

The report to the Planning Committee said that the council had received 16 objections from the public and one letter of support.

Labour councillor Alan Robins, who represents South Portslade, and his former party and ward colleague Les Hamilton also objected to the application.

Mr Hamilton wrote: “This building was built in 1910 and was St Nicolas Church Hall although the church is half a mile away. I attended youth club there.

“There are no three-storey buildings in the road and it should stay that way. Residents feel that existing building could easily be converted into flats thereby saving this historic building.

“Should this not be possible then it should be restricted to two storeys. I am objecting to the height of the building and the loss of a building of historic interest.”

An anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “The proposed building is completely out of character with the local aesthetic from the outside.

“And based on the lack of outside space and small number of bedrooms (it is) clearly aimed at commuters or working professional sharers.

“We need more affordable housing for families in Brighton and Hove and the council should not be allowing developments which clearly don’t offer this.”

The anonymous supporter, whose details were also redacted, said: “I fully support this development. The use of gentle density across the city is a must to ensure sufficient housing is available.”

Sigta submitted plans prepared by planning agent Lewis and Co. It said that the 113-year-old building was “well beyond its intended lifespan” and required extensive work to bring it up to standard.

Sigta’s “planning statement” said: “The principle of a residential redevelopment of the site is considered unobjectionable given the predominance of residential uses in the area and its unsuitable street pattern for commercial uses.

“The submitted layout shows that the site can comfortably accommodate the proposed apartment block without introducing any significant impacts on surrounding uses and properties.”

The Planning Committee is due to meet at 2pm at Hove Town Hall on Wednesday 10 January. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.