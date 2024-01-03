A chemist could close if plans to demolish a building and replace it with three flats and a new shop are approved next week.

Councillors are due to decide whether to grant planning permission for the scheme in West Street, Rottingdean, between Tesco and the dentist and opposite the public car park.

The building’s owner, Wetton Cleaning Services Retirement Benefit Scheme, submitted plans to Brighton and Hove City Council to replace the Lloyds Pharmacy at 2-4 West Street.

The company said in a “planning statement” that Lloyds would be able to operate from the new shop if it so wished.

But some villagers fear the loss of the chemist shop – even temporarily – and cited it as a reason for refusing the planning application.

Given the number of objections, the proposal is due to be decided by the council’s Planning Committee at a meeting next week.

Rottingdean Parish Council raised concerns about the flint finish which is similar to the neighbouring Tesco but, the parish council said, out of keeping with the rest of West Street.

The parish council also raised concerns about the lack of parking for future residents.

It said: “While it is understood that the property is close to public transport, it is unrealistic to permit this number of dwellings without any parking.

“Rottingdean village has a severe shortage of unrestricted on-street parking in the village centre and there is none within the vicinity of the property.”

Fourteen objections have been sent to the council – including one from an anonymous medical practice – while one letter has been sent in support.

The medical practice said: “All our patients/customers are very angry and distressed about this plan to demolish Rottingdean Pharmacy, particularly the elderly ones.

“A lot of elderly patients are already struggling to come and pick up their prescriptions from the pharmacy because of ill health and age and they are used to this pharmacy and find it accessible as they have lived here all their lives.”

Some objectors fear for the future of the neighbouring dentist’s surgery and others are concerned about access to nearby Golden Square.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s heritage department said that the existing building, which is less than 60 years old, was “of no historic or architectural significance”.

Rottingdean Heritage backed the application and said that the existing building was “unattractive”.

It said: “The proposed use of flint cobbles and brick quoins is welcome as this will mirror the elevations of the adjacent Tesco store, the flint wall and wash house in Golden Square and a number of buildings in the High Street.

“This will result in a better entrance to the conservation area. Rottingdean Heritage regrets the loss of the chemist.”

But even if the plans were refused, the chemist could still be replaced by a different type of shop, the group added.

The planning statement was drafted by Lewes and Co Planning on behalf of the Wetton pension scheme.

It said: “There is clearly an absence of any architectural or historic merit associated with the existing building and the set-back footprint allows for parked cars to dominate the appearance of this part of the street scene.

“The proposed demolition of the property would result in the removal of the identified ‘negative feature’ and provide an opportunity to reinstate the historical building line and street pattern.”

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm next Wednesday (10 January). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.