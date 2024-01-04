Seven candidates are standing in a by-election in South Portslade for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council next Thursday (11 January).

The seat became vacant when long-serving Labour councillor Les Hamilton resigned.

The seven candidates are Danny John Booth (Green), Benjamin James Franks (Conservative), Jamie Rutherford Gillespie (Independent), Josh Guilmant (Labour), David Timothy Maples (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition), Georgia Arabella McKinley Fitch (Democratic Liberation Party) and Kenneth Lloyd Rist (Liberal Democrats).

Each candidate received questions about local issues submitted by the public and were asked why they wanted to represent the ward. Below are the responses from Conservative candidate Benjamin Franks, 33, a tutor.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

Democracy is precious. So many people around the world don’t have a voice so we have to cherish it. Also, politics is the arena that sets the heart beating a little faster. I love the exchange of ideas and debating.

The most important thing would be the chance to serve the public and represent South Portslade residents.

I have lived here for a long time so would love to protect the character of the ward while seeing some improvements.

Why do you want to stand in this ward?

I live in South Portslade and have lived here for many years. It’s a great area, with parks, great transport links and close to the beach.

However, local residents are being let down with a council that closes libraries and isn’t prioritising public services.

The Greens and Labour signed a contract for a bike hire scheme that cost £13.4 million. There are 780 bikes which equates to each bike costing £17,000. This is ludicrous and raises serious questions about council priorities.

What are the key issues specific to this ward?

For me they are the closure of St Peter’s, which I utterly oppose, ending irregular bin collections, no more parking zones, fighting against the return of the Old Shoreham Road cycle lane and keeping public services open.

We live in a beautiful city but it doesn’t get the love it deserves. There’s too much graffiti, too many weeds and the roads have loads of potholes. Let’s restore pride in Brighton and Hove.

Will you toe the party line or go with what the community wants?

Conservative councillors have heated discussions but we have one voice when it comes to ward matters – and supporting residents.

The problems facing South Portslade are faced across the city – schools under threat, loss of libraries, increasing parking charges, missed rubbish and recycling.

This Labour council has taken South Portslade’s support for granted for too long and allowed our services to worsen. Lend me your vote to make things better.

Will you follow council officers’ advice over the demands of voters?

I’ll gladly listen to council officers’ opinions. It’s their job to give advice. But at the same time, while they give advice, councillors should be making the decisions. Officers advise, councillors decide.

For too long it has been felt that Labour and Greens have not had a clear vision to give officers, hence so many problems continue to persist.

Residents vote for councillors to deliver what they want. I will do that.

How will you make South Portslade a better place?

Some areas are blighted with graffiti which is unattractive and should be removed. The quality of the roads in some areas could be improved. We need more consistent bin collections.

Brighton and Hove is one of the premier seaside resorts in the country. Sadly it doesn’t receive the upkeep it deserves.

Money has been wasted on vanity projects elsewhere in the city. I won’t let the council in Brighton and Hove forget about South Portslade.

How will you deal with residents’ problems with missed rubbish and recycling collections?

Cityclean needs serious improvement. It’s dysfunctional. Many collections are missed or come on the wrong day. When they do come, refuse workers seemingly don’t take waste or recycling if it’s two metres inside someone’s front garden.

We can’t always remember to put it out. Residents report missed collections but why should we have to?

Brighton and Hove residents pay very high levels of council tax under Labour and don’t even receive this basic service. This cycle of misery must end.

What are your plans to engage with the community if elected?

Like my Conservative councillor colleagues, I’ll be very active in the ward and easy to reach.

I’ll hold fortnightly surgeries and communicate my activities on social media. I’ll be available to meet with residents at times and locations convenient to them.

I’m a big believer in keeping active, mentally and physically, so I would aim to help local charities and volunteer groups gain more publicity to improve the community spirit. Tackling loneliness will also be a priority.

What are your views on the proposed closure of St Peter’s Community Primary School?

I went to St Peter’s school which the Labour council want to close. I have very fond memories of studying at St Peter’s, not so much of the school dinners.

It would be tragic for St Peter’s to close and it’s premature to make a decision on closing it.

There are so many flats going up everywhere. I’m sure more places for children will be needed soon.

How will you ensure that the results of consultations about St Peter’s reflect the community’s will?

I‘ll strongly campaign to keep St Peter’s open. This will involve petitions and representations being made.

I’m concerned that the Labour-controlled council will say in January that they plan to keep St Peter’s open but, when it comes to the vote in March, vote for closure. I’ll keep up pressure on Labour to stick to their word.

Polling stations in South Portslade are due to open at 7am next Thursday and close at 10pm. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.