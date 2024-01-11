Dog walkers have been warned to be careful after dead rats were found in a Brighton park.

One dog ended up needing treatment by a vet after ingesting pink pellets, presumed to be rat poison, which were found on grass in Sheepcote Valley.

Brighton and Hove Council have advised dog walkers to be cautious while they investigate if someone else is carrying out pest control in the area.

The pellets were found in the scrubland between Warren Road and the gate from Wilson Avenue to Sheepcote Valley, and council workers were seen clearing the area today.

Resident Claire Cator’s dog, Buzz, needed treatment after ingesting the pellets yesterday morning.

She said: “I was aware that there had been reports of dead rats and a fox up there recently so when I saw him sniffing something out and eating it I immediately ran over to check what it was.

“There was a clump of bright pink pellets hidden in the long grass.

“I panicked and ran to fetch him and get him safely on the lead so he wouldn’t find or eat any more of it.

“I tried to find it again before I left so I could pick it up but I couldn’t find the exact spot.

“I then phoned my vets and they told me to take him straight in where they induced him to vomit.

“Luckily it seem we acted quickly enough and got it out before it had been properly digested.

“I’m glad that the council are acting on it but I think people do need to remain extra vigilant as whoever is doing it could put more down.”

Councillor Tim Rowkins, chair of the City Environment, South Downs and the Sea Committee, said: “We are concerned by the reports of dead rats in the open land near Warren Road.

“Our Cityparks team is investigating. The council has not carried out any pest treatments in the area.

“But it may be possible it’s a result of someone else carrying out pest control treatments nearby.

“To prevent any risk of secondary poisoning, we will remove any dead animals we find in the area.

“In the meantime, we would advise anyone walking dogs in the area to be cautious.”