A dog was killed on Brighton beach this morning after it was electrocuted by a live track on the Volks Railway.

It’s not clear how the dog – believed to be a German shepherd or similar – got onto the tracks.

The incident happened at about 12.30pm, close to the Pier Station. The owner of the dog was seen holding their pet and crying. They then left the area.

A council spokesperson said: “We’re very sad to confirm that a dog was killed on the Volk’s Railway today.

“Our understanding is that it was electrocuted on the live rail while off its lead.

“We believe this was simply a tragic accident, and have no reason to believe the railway’s equipment or staff were in any way at fault.

“We understand the dog’s owner is very distressed and our hearts go out to them.

“We have started an investigation to look into what, if anything, might be done to prevent similar accidents in future.”