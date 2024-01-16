The revamp of Pavilion Gardens – including a new toilet block and fencing – has just moved a step closer with a £4.37m lottery grant.

The project has been in the pipeline for several years, with a planning application submitted in November.

Today, the Heritage Fund awarded Brighton and Hove City Council and Brighton and Hove Museums a grant of £4,369,755.

Councillor Alan Robins, the council’s heritage lead, said: “The Royal Pavilion estate is of huge international heritage significance, a key contributor to the visitor economy as well as an important green space and haven for nature enjoyed year-round by residents.

“We’re very grateful to National Lottery Players and National Lottery Heritage Fund for this important investment in the heart of the city.

“It’s important that we attract investment and capital funding into significant heritage sites like the Pavilion, to ensure residents have a city they can be proud of.

“We are thankful to the many community partners who have worked with the council and Brighton & Hove Museums in shaping this project, and pending planning permission, we look forward to seeing work begin later this year.”

CEO of Brighton & Hove Museums Hedley Swain said: “We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players and are confident the project will transform the garden, restore it to its full beauty and remain a haven of beauty and heritage in the middle of the city.”

Stuart McLeod, Director of England – London & South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “The Royal Pavilion Garden, Brighton is one of the most iconic urban green spaces in England.

“We’re thrilled to be supporting this project that will restore it to its former glory, removing it from the Heritage at Risk Register and celebrating its historic importance as a Nash-designed private royal garden.

“Thanks to this project, this much-loved garden will be able to be enjoyed by locals and tourists alike for many more years to come.”

The plans include:

Restoration of the Regency planting design using the original planting plans designed for George IV.

New visitor and community facilities – including an outdoor learning space, public toilet facilities with a Changing Places toilet, benches and bins.

Repairing and conserving historic structures, such as the Grade II listed lampposts which are amongst the first streetlights in the country.

Improving a sense of arrival by reinstalling historic fencing.

Offering more information about the Garden through the ages onsite and online to help people discover our heritage through new signs and information plus a creative programme of events, tours, and activities. ​

More efficient irrigation, drought resistant planting, protecting the roots of our heritage elm trees, and promotion of local biodiversity and wildlife.

Increase community engagement to the garden, focused on a range of communities neighbouring the Estate.

Developing new community partners to engage people with health issues to visit and enjoy the garden.

Restoration of the paths with improved drainage and widening to improve accessibility.

The restoration of the Grade II listed garden, designed for George IV, is the second phase of a wider plan to improve the whole of the Royal Pavilion estate.

The first phase, the refurbishment of the Grade I listed Corn Exchange and Grade II listed Studio Theatre, was completed in 2023.