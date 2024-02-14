Delivery riders are to stage a strike this afternoon in protest at low pay and bad conditions.

Members of Delivery Jobs UK, a group made up of Deliveroo, Just Eat, Uber Eats and other gig economy delivery drivers and riders, will refuse to accept work from 5pm to 10pm tonight.

Rodeo, a data collation app which allows riders to compare their payments, estimated that a previous strike earlier this month saw a 50% drop in orders.

One Brighton delivery driver, Hakan, said: “It is the prices, lack of health insurance, lack of care in bad weather, risk of riding and driving long hours due to insufficient payments.

“The pay is not in line with cost of living amd inflation.

“These are the main reasons of the strike.”

In a statement posted on its Instagram page, Delivery Jobs UK said: “February 14 stands as a symbolic landmark for us, the riders, offering a crucial opportunity to be seen and heard by society.

“This date, typically associated with Valentine’s Day, takes on a new significance as we come together across the world, not just in the UK, to express our dissatisfaction with the current conditions.

“We brave the cold, the rain, and ludicrous distances for deliveries, earning meagre sums like £2.80, £3.15. It seems they believe this is what we deserve.

“Our request is straightforward: fair compensation for the work we do. We’re tired of being exploited and risking our lives daily. Without our contributions, the system doesn’t function.

“It’s time for our voices to be heard.”