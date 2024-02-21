Stand for Ukraine Brighton and Hove plans to host a series of events this weekend.

On Saturday (24 February), two years to the day after Russia tried to take Kyiv, there will be a protest in front of the Palace Pier, in Brighton.

It will be followed by a procession to the Peace Statue and a candle-lighting ceremony at 6pm.

And on Sunday, from 3pm, All Saints Hove, in The Drive, Hove, will host a Ukrainian Memorial Day.

Around 650 Ukrainians have come to Brighton under the Homes for Ukraine scheme which was announced shortly after war broke out.

And around 1,500 Ukrainians in all live in the area when other schemes are taken into account.

Kira Makogon, chair of Stand for Ukraine Brighton and Hove, who has lived in the city for seven years, recalls 2022, saying: “Imagine your regular Thursday in February.

“You just wake up, get your children to school and prepare for another working day. It is the peaceful beginning of another day filled with the joys and struggles of everyday living.

“But that Thursday two years ago was dramatically different for the millions of people of Ukraine. Some woke up to the sound of explosions or air alarms, others to telephone calls from family or friends.

“I was in Brighton and my day began with a short message from my Ukrainian friend: ‘We were bombed. We need to flee to a safer place.’

“Life turned upside down. Even here, in our peaceful city, 2,000 miles away from Ukraine, people of different nations and backgrounds felt the pain of war.

“Every news item, every horrifying picture and every story of people in captured cities who fled their homes breaks our hearts.

“Unfortunately, the tragedy of the last two years overshadowed the fact that the war had begun much earlier, in 2014, when Russians came to capture Crimea. Then it all began.

“In response to Ukraine`s ambitions to join the EU and leave the Soviet heritage behind, Russia initiated an unprovoked war with no rules and no clear objectives.

“Ten years ago, we learned what an ‘internally displaced person’ is as millions lost their homes.

“Back then this new wartime knowledge seeped into our peaceful lives. We learned about soldiers’ essential equipment, tactical medicine, how to pack your go-bag and how it feels to lose your loved ones because of war. Since then, new skills mark a grim reality of war.

“Former farmers, software developers, baristas, teachers and people of other peaceful backgrounds now know how to combat and save those injured in action.

“Crafters (and not only them) learned how to make trench candles, safety nets and masking clothes.

“People are learning to build simple drones to help their defenders. Volunteers learn how and where to get much-needed help for those struggling with war.

“But what wounds my heart the most is that Ukrainian children need to learn how to avoid mines and what to do in case of an air raid. Is it the knowledge anybody wants for their children?

“The war in Ukraine continues and we cannot see how and when it’ll be over. Ukraine is fighting for its freedom and right to make its own choices, one of the core democratic principles.

“But it is not only that. Ukrainians fight against replacing international law with ‘the right of the strongest’. It is scary to imagine the consequences of Russian victory for the world.

“Who will stop the arms race if a massive army and loads of weapons can give one country an advantage over another?

“Who will prevent spending gigantic budgets on weapons but not education and healthcare? Who will protect our fragile world?

“As the grim date approaches, we need to reflect on the experiences of war to prevent wars from happening ever again.

“The Ukrainian community will hold a vigil and Memorial Day events to reflect on the enduring pain, mourn lives lost and amplify the vital message that this war cannot become routine.”

After the protest and vigil on Saturday, a series of events are taking place on Sunday, from 3pm, at All Saints Hove, in The Drive.

There will be an exhibition and information on humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

3.30pm – An audiovisual performance to reflect 10 years of war in Ukraine.

4.20pm – Speeches from our guests who include Brighton and Hove City Council Ukraine refugee co-ordinator Aine Ndongozi and the mayor of Brighton and Hove, Councillor Jackie O’Quinn.

5.10pm – Discussion groups on subjects such as how to make trench candles and safety nets, the work of Stand for Ukraine and how to host Ukrainians.

5.50pm – Closing ceremony

Please come and join us to honour the resilience of the Ukrainian people, commemorate those affected by the war and recognise the UK’s contribution to support Ukraine.

Contact Kira Mahogon on 07857 120790 or Iryna Olyanovska on 07858 460185 for further information.