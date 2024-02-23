I’m pretty certain that punks of a certain age will be foaming at the mouth regarding the announcement by original punks London that they will be performing a number of new concerts for 2024. Already organised were their summer dates in Salisbury, Northampton, London and Blackpool’s ‘Rebellion Punk Festival’, and today they have added a concert date here in Brighton on Saturday 20th July at The Hope & Ruin courtesy of Spinningchilli promoters.

This will see the quartet perform their great debut album, ‘Animal Games’ from back in 1978 in its entirety for the first time, along with tracks from their 1977 12” ‘Summer Of Love’ EP. Punk rock fans can expect to hear favourites from their back catalogue including ‘Everyone’s A Winner’, ‘Summer Of Love’, ‘Animal Games’, ‘No Time’, and ‘Friday On My Mind’.

The band formed (not surprisingly in London) back in 1976, with the original line-up consisting of Riff Regan (vocals), Steve Voice (bass guitar), Dave Wight (guitar) and the one and only Jon Moss (drums). Yes, that Jon Moss, he who had come from a trial with The Clash and then afterwards went on to join the Damned, and then to set up Culture Club with Boy George. Most of London’s songs were written by Riff Regan including the aforementioned first two singles ‘Everyone’s A Winner’ and ‘Summer Of Love’ or by Regan and Steve Voice. Interestingly, Henry Padovani auditioned for London in December 1976 and was offered a position in the band, but changed his mind when Stewart Copeland invited him to join The Police instead, where he recorded their debut single ‘Fall Out’, which dropped in February 1977. Then in the summer of ‘77 fellow guitarist Andy Summers arrived in The Police, thus sealing Padovani’s fate.

London toured extensively throughout 1977, first supporting The Stranglers and then as headliners in their own right. Their third release, the single ‘Animal Games’, was featured on the notorious Sex Pistols edition of the British TV rock show ‘So It Goes’ which was presented by Tony Wilson.

The final gig of the original line-up was at the Marquee Club in Wardour Street on 8th December 1977 and the band broke up shortly afterwards.

After an absence of more than 30 years the band returned to live performance, and subsequently released the album ‘Reboot’ on CD in 2012. It then came out on vinyl in 2018 and their limited edition ‘The Hell For Leather Mob’ long player followed in 2020.

The 2024 line-up features original founder members Riff Regan (vocals) and Steve Voice (bass/guitar/vocals), plus guitarist Hugh O’Donnell and drummer Colin Watterston who both joined in 2007. This is a rare chance to witness this seminal first wave punk band in action!

Purchase your Brighton concert tickets HERE.

www.milestredinnick.co.uk/london-the-band