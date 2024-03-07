Brighton & Hove Albion play Roma in the Stadio Olimpico in the latest sensational fixture in the clubs Europa League adventure.

The Seagulls line up with Danny Welbeck as the only recognised striker on the pitch although Simon Adringa may play in the false nine position

Ansu Fati, Evan Ferguson, Adam Lallana and Cameron Peupion are on the bench

Jason Steele keeps his place in goal and Lewis Dunk captains the team.