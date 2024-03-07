Brighton and Hove Albion play Roma in the Stadio Olimpico in the latest sensational fixture in the club’s Europa League adventure.

The Seagulls line up with Danny Welbeck as the only recognised striker on the pitch although Simon Adingra may play in the false nine position.

Ansu Fati, Evan Ferguson, Adam Lallana and Cameron Peupion are all on the bench.

Jason Steele keeps his place in goal and Lewis Dunk captains the team.

The Roma line up looks likely to include Romelu Lukaku who is on loan from Chelsea. The Belgium international has hit the target against Albion in the past.

The Italian side have had a good run of form since Daniele de Rossi took over from Jose Mourinho who was sacked in January.

Since then, they have moved up from ninth in Serie A to fifth.

Last season, they reached the Europa League final but were beaten by Sevilla on penalties.

Albion will need to be on their mettle to triumph in Rome.