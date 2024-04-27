Arr We There Yet?!

Headfirst Acrobats – The Vault @ Fool’s Paradise

Award winning troupe Head First Acrobats are back once more with their hour long family friendy interactive circus show Arrr We There Yet?!

This is a rip-roaring and swashbuckling adventure where the acrobatic pirates hit the high seas in search of treasure with lots of mishaps and mayhem along the way. Walking the plank becomes the high flying teeterboard, cooking for the crew involves juggling knives and steering the ship the mesmerising cyr wheel. Lots to keep your young ones amused over the May Fringe weekends.

Head First Acrobats have two other more adult focused shows in the Fringe this year – Creme de la Creme – and Godz. Brighton Fringe is offering a 241 price on each of the dates for this show when you book.