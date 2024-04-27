Arr We There Yet?!
Headfirst Acrobats – The Vault @ Fool’s Paradise
Award winning troupe Head First Acrobats are back once more with their hour long family friendy interactive circus show Arrr We There Yet?!
This is a rip-roaring and swashbuckling adventure where the acrobatic pirates hit the high seas in search of treasure with lots of mishaps and mayhem along the way. Walking the plank becomes the high flying teeterboard, cooking for the crew involves juggling knives and steering the ship the mesmerising cyr wheel. Lots to keep your young ones amused over the May Fringe weekends.
Head First Acrobats have two other more adult focused shows in the Fringe this year – Creme de la Creme – and Godz.
Brighton Fringe is offering a 241 price on each of the dates for this show when you book.
Company: Head First Acrobats
Genre: Circus Dance & Physical Theatre
Duration: 60 mins
Tickets: https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/arrr-we-there-yet/
STANDARD: £12
Dates and times:
- MAY 4 – 2.30pm The Vault @ Fool’s Paradise
- MAY 5 – 2.30pm The Vault @ Fool’s Paradise
- MAY 6 – 2.30pm The Vault @ Fool’s Paradise
- MAY 11 – 2.30pm The Vault @ Fool’s Paradise
- MAY 12 – 2.30pm The Vault @ Fool’s Paradise
- MAY 18 – 2.30pm The Vault @ Fool’s Paradise
- MAY 19 – 2.30pm The Vault @ Fool’s Paradise
- MAY 25 – 2.30pm The Vault @ Fool’s Paradise
- MAY 26 – 2.30pm The Vault @ Fool’s Paradise
- MAY 27 – 2.30pm The Vault @ Fool’s Paradise
- MAY 29 – 2.30pm The Vault @ Fool’s Paradise
- MAY 30 – 2.30pm The Vault @ Fool’s Paradise
- MAY 31 – 2.30pm The Vault @ Fool’s Paradise
- JUNE 1 – 2.30pm The Vault @ Fool’s Paradise
- JUNE 2 – 2.30pm The Vault @ Fool’s Paradise
