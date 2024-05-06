The local family behind the restoration of the Hippodrome has bought a landmark building on Brighton seafront.

The Lambor family has bought the Kingswest complex, on the corner of King’s Road and West Street, for an undisclosed sum from Abrdn, formerly known as Standard Life.

The site is leased to the Odeon cinema, with the Pryzm night club – originally the Top Rank Suite – a also operating from the site.

When Abrdn sold Churchill Square shopping centre to Ingka, the owner of Ikea, it did not include the Kingswest complex as part of the deal.

The Lambors bought the site through a company called Brighton Shore and are understood to regard the purchase as a long-term investment.

As well as the Hippodrome, in Middle Street, they also own two other buildings in West Street – the Occulist and, two doors away, the old Academy building, most recently trading as Popworld.

The family said: “We are thrilled to be the custodians of another important Brighton building.

“This purchase links in with our intended future planning, working with the local authority (Brighton and Hove City Council), to improve West Street.

“Having finally achieved planning consent for the reintegration of the Brighton Hippodrome into the city, coupled with our various other properties in West Street, we hope that we can help to enhance what is basically the ‘shop front’ for the city, linking the station to the seafront for the 11 million-plus visitors each year.

“The purchase of the Kingswest is aimed at adding to and improving West Street through working with the tenants to address the unfortunate neglect and deterioration of the fabric.

“This building has a poor appearance now and was significantly better when it was first built.

“There have been many years of neglect by the lessees, allowing many of the architectural details to be lost or fall into disrepair.

“We hope to work closely with the tenant to find a way forward to restore this building as a prime edifice on the Brighton seafront.”