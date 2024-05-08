This is a shame! This morning it has been announced by Attila The Stockbroker that the forthcoming ‘Glastonwick’ festival will in fact be the last one to take place at the rather wonderful Coombes Farm. The official statement reads thus:

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT.

All good things must come to an end. This year’s Glastonwick will be our last at Coombes Farm.

When we were chucked out of Shoreham Airport in 2007 I wandered up to Jenny and Trevor Passmore’s place, which I knew to be the perfect location, and popped the question. With some trepidation, they said yes: we were from different worlds in just about every way! But once we started, it was a simply a massive love-in from day one in that beautiful setting – as all those who have been a part of it will agree.

When Trevor died so early, and last year Jenny and Jerry decided to end their wedding business and turn the barn we use for the beer and music into a storage space, I thought that would be that. It seemed to be a natural end to a wonderful time. (Without Mel becoming an equal partner in the organisation – thanks so much – we wouldn’t have made it that far to be honest. At 66 and with as many gigs as ever even my legendary energy levels are flagging a bit 🙂)

But Jenny and Jerry loved the festival so much they offered us an alternative space in the sheep barn. We had great fun last year as ever but there were issues with the new location, and despite our recognising them – dust, mainly – and making provision those issues are reflected in a big drop in ticket sales this year, so this will be the final Glastonwick there.

I wanted to make this announcement now so that any previous regular attendees who were wavering because of the new space, or anyone who has thought ‘I must go one year’ have one last chance to join us. We’ll have an incredible time as ever, and say a huge thanks to Jenny and Jerry for 16 wonderful festivals!

This year is our 27th Glastonwick in physical form, but the two online ones very much count as well, especially since more people actually ‘attended’ and they came from all over the world!

So next year will be the 30th, and very soon I hope to be able to make the announcement that we will celebrate it in the most appropriate place possible. Meetings and discussions are taking place as we speak, but it will take a while, and I wanted everyone to know the news now for the reasons explained above.

Come and join us and say goodbye to one of the most beautiful settings I’ve ever known for a festival. And I have done rather a lot!

Ticket options are now on sale – find yours HERE.

Further details can be located on the event’s official website, which is located HERE. There are more details about this event on the ‘Glastonwick’ group Facebook page.

The full line up of Sussex’s premier music, beer, poetry and more beer festival ‘Glastonwick’ has now been announced. The final event is to be held within the rolling Sussex downland countryside at Church Farm, Coombes, BN15 0RS. The three-day festival will take place from Friday 31 May to Sunday 2 June. ‘

The ‘Glastonwick’ site is a mere 10 miles west of Brighton and Hove and is literally up from the main traffic lights north of Shoreham Airport. You will be pleased to learn that there are camping options available on site.

For ‘Glastonwick’ 2024 there will be an impressive selection of 60+ beers from small independent breweries local and national, many of them brewed specially for the event! There will also be local cider and perry, good food with vegetarian options and, of course, the legendary convivial Glastonwick atmosphere.

Here’s the Glastonwick 2024 lineup which as always will be compered by Attila the Stockbroker:

Friday 31 May 6pm – midnight:

East Town Pirates – Ipswich’s finest buccaneers

TV Smith – Adverts, then everything

Dakka Skanks – Incredible ska

The Antipoet

Fractured – Angular and melodic

Saturday 1 June 12 noon – midnight:

Merry Hell – Majestic melodious multitude from Wigan

Bedford Celts

The Menstrual Cramps – Queer Bristol punks

Rory McLeod – Rhythmic storyteller (& more)

Muddy Summers and the Dirty Field Whores – Melody and fire

Anti Social Worker – Grime Poet

Garden Gang – Bubblegum glam punk watering can from Munich

Jess Silk – Radical songwriter genius

Shotgun Marmalade – Black Country Clash

Steve Tasane – Angry compassionate wordsmith

Janine Booth – Poetry from the margins

Sunday 2 June 12 noon – 6pm:

Nasty Fishmonger – Dance frenzy folk punk

John Otway – Ever present lunatic

Brian Bilston & Henry Normal – Some Poetry, perhaps?

Daffodildos – Punk riot

Shoreham Chamber Choir – Early music on a Sunday afternoon