A jury is due to resumed deliberations in the trial of fugitive mother Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon.

Wealthy aristocrat Marten, 36, and Gordon, 49, are charged after the death of their daughter Victoria, who died as the couple tried to live off-grid on the South Downs early last year.

The couple fled the authorities in January last year in the hope of keeping their newborn child after their four other children were taken into care, the jury was told.

The pair have been on trial at the Central Criminal Court, better known as the Old Bailey, in London.

They were arrested in Brighton on Monday 27 February last year, two days before Victoria’s decomposed body was found inside a Lidl “bag for life” in a disused allotment shed.

The defendants, of no fixed address, deny manslaughter by gross negligence, perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The jury retired to begin deliberating on their verdicts last Tuesday afternoon (30 April).

On Wednesday morning (1 May), Judge Mark Lucraft, the recorder of London, sent the 11-strong jury out again to continue their deliberations.

He is expected to send the jurors out to resume their deliberations at about 10am this morning (Tuesday 7 May).