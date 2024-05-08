The Palace Pier will start charging entry for the first time since 1984 from the end of this month – but the good news is that admission will still be free for Brighton and Hove residents.

To take advantage, you’ll need a resident’s card, which about 11,000 people already hold. A couple of hundred people have already applied for one this morning, and the pier is expecting many more.

Here’s how it will work.

How do I apply for a card?

To apply, head over to the Palace Pier website and fill out the resident’s card form or email info@brightonpier.co.uk with names and proof of address. Anyone with a BN postcode is eligible – which means the offer is good for a large area surrounding the city too.

It’s currently taking a day or two to process the applications.

The online form currently doesn’t require proof of address as cards have been sent out in the post, but this is set to change imminently.

In future, cards will have to be picked up at the entrance of the pier. There’s no time limit on when they need to be picked up, but a proof of address will be needed.

And residents who haven’t had a chance to get online and apply in advance will be able to fill out forms at the pier itself too, if they have that proof of address.

The following are accepted as proof of address:

Current UK drivers licence

Utility bill (gas, electric, satellite television, landline phone) issued in the last three months

Current council tax bill

Council or housing association rent card or tenancy agreement for the current year

What do the cards look like? Will they have photo ID, and can I get an online version to keep on my phone?

At the moment, the cards are pretty basic – a key-fob sized card with a QR code on the back. The pier has a stock of these it will use up, so if you apply today, that’s what you’ll likely be given.

Brighton Pier Group is intending to move to more hi-tech photo ID in the near future though.

It is also developing an app, which it’s hoped will include an online residents card. This won’t be ready for 2024 though.

Who needs a card?

The existing cards will curently admit a whole family. The pier is intending to move to each adult individual needing a card, but under-13s won’t need their own.

Larger groups with just one card would be wise to email the pier before they arrive to make sure they can get in smoothly.

How do I get onto the pier on the day?

Residents cards can be collected – or applied for – at the booth to the right of the entrance gates.

There will also be six small kiosks set up in front of the entrance selling the £1 admission tickets if you have non-Sussex resident visitors with you.

The pier will start hiring for a team to greet visitors, sell tickets, issue cards and man the gates this week.

There will be one entrance to the pier, and one exit – just show your card to the person manning the entrance gate, and you’re in.

What else does a resident’s card get me?

As the thousands of existing card holders know, free entrance isn’t the only benefit of having one.

The biggest perk is two for one wristbands on weekends, which typically runs during the school term.

Other offers which run less frequently include deals at the Palm Court restaurant, and Friday afternoon ride and wristband discounts.

I remember paying 2p at the turnstiles when I was a kid! Didn’t I?

Well, it’s possible – but you’d have to be in your 90s, as that price hasn’t been charged since the 1930s. In 1984, when an entry fee was last charged, the price was 20p – or roughly £1 in today’s money.