A trusted book-keeper stole more than £1 million from her employer to fund a property empire, including a luxury home in Belize she planned to retire to.

Louise Gow, 64, diverted up to £200,000 a year from Smuggler, an award-winning video production company – simply by putting her own bank account details on the invoices she was paid to process.

As colleagues were being laid off or asked to take pay cuts during the pandemic, she increased the amount she diverted into her own pocket.

When confronted – via a videocall as she visited Belize – she admitted stealing a couple of hundred thousand, and finally the £1,116,82.05 it was discovered she had taken over five years, blaming the menopause.

Now, after being jailed for 44 months last week, she is beginning her retirement behind bars.

At a hearing at Lewes Crown Court last Wednesday, Judge Mark van der Zwart said: “Your thefts have enabled you to build what seems to have been a substantial portfolio of homes, including a large luxury home you planned to retire to in Belize.

“During the covid era when valued members of staff were laid off and everybody in the company took a pay cut, your helping yourself to the company funds seems to have increased.

“You seem to have been surprised when the managing director Fergus Brown made a report to the police. You were planning on continuing to steal for longer until you had taken enough.

“You returned to the UK when you could have stayed in that country and contests attempts to extradite you.

“You sought to blame the menopause and to reframe your actions as a way of providing employment to people in poorer parts of the world.

“The menopause can provide an explanation for why peole behave in ways different to how they behaved before.

“But it cannot amount to justification for spending five years plundering the resources of your trusted employer, funnelling the proceeds into your property empire.”

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Mr Brown said Gow had been a trusted member of staff since he founded Smuggler in 2008.

He said: “She used her position of power and authority to steal large amounts of money from us and to fund a luxury lifestyle for her and her husband.

“It limited our growth. We lost a material amount of money that would have been used to grow our company.

“Her assistant took the theft very badly. She thought they were friends. It has affected her trust. She was very hurt by the situation and has no one to speak to about what has happened.”

Prosecuting, Rio Pahlavanpour said her deception began to unravel on 29 April 2021, when Barclays contacted Mr Brown saying someone was trying to transfer money to Smuggler Ltd was using the wrong account number.

Gow initially tried to explain it away as an innocent mistake, but then Barclays found more and more examples. Gow was eventually charged with fraud by abuse of position between July 2016 and May 2021.

Mr Pahlavanpour said the Crown would not be making an application under the Proceeds of Crime Act as a civil case was in progress to recover the funds.

Defending, Caroline Stewart said: “There was an intention to put it all back but she was never able to do that. when it was brought up she did admit responsibility.

“She was in Belize, in a remote meeting when that admission was made and she returned to this country knowing that there would be some serious consequences.”

She added: “She doesn’t understand how she could have done something so stupid and self destructive.

“She has thrown away her longstanding career, her marriage – she’s now divorced. The esteem those who knew her held her in, her career – it’s all gone.”

Gow, who now lives in St Alban’s, was declared bankrupt in February. A receiver has now been appointed in the civil case to recover funds.