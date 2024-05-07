The Green’s candidate for Brighton Pavilion has quit the London Assembly just days after being elected to it.

Sian Berry had come in for persistent criticism from local Labour activists for running in the capital’s elections while also being a candidate here.

In particular, they pointed to her two addresses, one in Camden and one in Brighton, saying it pointed to split priorities.

Today, Ms Berry said she was looking forward to spending more time in Brighton – and that she would soon be giving up her Camden flat.

She said: “It has been a huge honour to do the job I have done in London for eight years.

“The country has faced enormous turmoil and challenges since then, and pushing a Labour mayor to be bolder and more ambitious constantly informs my work for better public services, campaigning for young people, and secure housing in Brighton.

“My work holding a Labour Mayor to account means I have the experience needed to do the same with a new Prime Minister.

“I am looking forward to spending even more time in Brighton and listening to what matters to people here. After stellar results for Greens across the country last week, it’s clear that a general election is needed right now.”

Under the electoral rules for the London Assembly, voters don’t elect a specific candidate in the London-wide elections, but instead for a party. No names are listed on ballot papers.

Ms Berry’s seat will go to the next person on the Green’s candidate list – the party’s mayoral candidate Zoe Garbett.

Ms Berry served on the Assembly from 2016. She was selected as a candidate for Brighton Pavilion after its current MP, Caroline Lucas, announced she was stepping down at the next election, having served since 2010.