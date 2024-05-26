Charging an electric vehicle will be cheaper in Brighton and Hove from this week.

The main charging point operator in Brighton and Hove, Blink, will reduce the cost per hour for using its lamppost, rapid and fast chargers from Wednesday (29 May).

The price cut follows a fall in the cost of wholesale electricity.

It means that the 120 new charge point sockets across Brighton and Hove will be cheaper to use than the national average cost, according to the Zapmap price index.

From Wednesday, prices will be cut by 6p to 55p per kilowatt hour for those using a lamppost which can charge an electric vehicle fully in eight to ten hours.

A fast charger, with a charge time of four to five hours, will cost 53p per kwh – down 8p.

And rapid chargers, which deliver up to 50kwh and can fully charge an electric vehicle in under an hour, will cost 72p per kwh – down 7p.

Councillor Trevor Muten, cabinet member for transport, parking and the public realm, said: “This really is great news for the increasing number of electric vehicle drivers in Brighton and Hove.

“The city already has one of the best electric vehicle charging infrastructures in the country but it’s vital we continue to review, improve and expand it to keep up with growing demand.

“By bringing the cost of charging down and upping the number of charge points, we encourage and support EV use, enabling more residents, businesses and visitors to plug in.

“More zero emissions vehicles in our city help improve air quality and move us closer to meeting our net zero goals.”

Brighton and Hove already has 368 public chargers and 1,650 more are due to be installed across over the next three years.

The new chargers are financed by a Department for Transport grant of £442,000 and £290,000 of private sector investment from Blink.

The council said that there had been a 33 per cent rise in the number of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids registered in Brighton and Hove in the past year. The total now tops 3,000.