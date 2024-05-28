After a sold-out run at last year’s Fringe, Busy Lizzies’ original musical about women on the canals in the Second World War, Idle Women, is back in Brighton.

In the early 1940s, women volunteered to work on the waterways between London and Birmingham to ensure safe passage of essential supplies.

The work was gruelling but the community and connection built by these women was rich and they ended up experiencing a completely different way of living.

Written by Busy Lizzies theatre company and Phil Jones, Idle Women merges fact with fiction as the four women on the canal navigate friendship, purpose, gender, sexuality and identity.

Idle Women is playing at the Brighton Open Air Theatre on Thursday 30 May at 7pm.

Run time: 150 minutes

