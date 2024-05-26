The Brighton clairvoyant, astrologer and author Eva Petulengro has died at the age of 85, according to agent Sara Cameron.

For many years, the fortune-teller was a familiar figure for anyone going on the Palace Pier where she had a booth.

And her books were praised for their record of a vanishing way of life, with The Girl in the Painted Caravan followed by Caravans and Wedding Bands.

Sara Cameron said: “Romany gypsy Eva Petulengro, celebrity clairvoyant, astrologer and Sunday Times best-selling author has died aged 85.

“Brighton icon Eva Petulengro spent over 50 years predicting fortunes on Brighton seafront and gained such a reputation that her clients grew to include the Beatles, stars of stage and screen, politicians and members of the royal family.

“She was flown to Hollywood to read the fortunes of stars such as Michael Caine and Joan Collins.

“Eva was born in a painted caravan and was a member of the last generation of true Romany gypsies.

“Eva met and married Jonnie, the love of her life, in Brighton and had four children including Claire, who followed in her mother’s footsteps to become a well-known astrologer and author in her own right.

“Eva died peacefully on Sunday 26 May surrounded by her family.”