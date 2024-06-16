JOHN GRANT – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 15.6,24

Resident Music has become one of the most influential and respected music institutions in Brighton, if not Sussex. More than just a music store, they not only stock multiple music formats and related ephemera, but also regularly stage in-store events featuring live music sessions and signings with artists where fans and newcomers alike can get up close and personal with their idols, have their purchases signed and chat to a variety of music’s luminaries.

It had been a while since I had attended an in-store at Resident, but as always, the staff were welcoming and attentive, making sure we had everything we needed.

We were there for a special in-store from John Grant to discuss his new album. He was giving a short performance followed by an in-conversation with the album’s producer Ivor Guest, a Q&A and then a signing by the musician.

The sold-out event, a must-have ticket, was standing room only with a few seats offered to those who might need them. We were privileged enough to be present for the soundcheck, having arrived early. Grant made sure the sound was perfect, working with the staff to weed out any problems before declaring it “Beautiful” and being ushered to another area of the shop.

At six forty-five the doors of the shop were opened, and the eager and chatty audience rapidly filled every available space in the store. It was a mixed crowd with young and old fans making up the audience. A raised stage was set just in front of the counter holding Grant’s keyboard, a ‘Roland RD-2000′, a stool behind the keyboard for playing and a stool to the left for the later talk. Most of the crowd gathered talked excitedly amongst themselves, with some rubbernecking to see where Grant would appear from. Some had their phones ready to capture the artist, others to film the set. Some children seated themselves at the very front on the floor looking over a vinyl copy of the album as well as the CD for Grant to sign after the Q&A, which turned out to be for them rather than their dad standing nearby. The anticipation in the full store was tangible, I noticed passersby craning their next to catch a glimpse of the event from behind the store’s windows.

Before Grant made his appearance, the front-of-house manager for the night advised the audience on the program for the night, including when and how they could get their purchases signed by the artist and confirmed that Grant would appear shortly. As promised John Grant appeared at ten to seven. He took the stage to fervent applause, pausing to wave at an acquaintance at the rear of the store before taking his seat and greeting the audience. “Hello, everybody, you beautiful f*ckers!” He told the audience that he would be playing a few tunes for them, starting with ‘Grey Tickles, Black Pressure’, because he was, “in that kind of mood”.

The crowd was silent to the point of reverence, something that Grant’s music and performance evoke without request. The odd photo was being taken, and a few were filming, but unlike most audiences, those doing so were discreet, trying not to disturb the performer or their fellow audience members. Overall, everyone watched and listened attentively throughout the short set. At the end of every song played the audience was effusive with their applause.

After the first song, Grant thanked the audience and bid them “Happy Pride Month to everybody out there, whether they care or not.” Serendipity, or wise programming on behalf of Resident’s team I was unsure either way, the timing was good, and the audience was appreciative. He continued, “With that in mind, here is a song I wrote for Chelsea Manning. What is it called? I don’t remember! Let’s see if playing it will make me remember.” He played a few short notes before it came to him. “It’s called ‘Touch And Go’!”. The song ponders whistle-blower and activist Chelsea Manning’s motivations, and outlook.

Once the post-song applause died down Grant told the audience “This is a new one. It’s off the new album. It’s called ‘Zeitgeist’, and I wrote the…actually, I wrote it for Jamie Cullum, the amazing talent that he is. Jamie created the most beautiful environment to make it happen. Anyway, we were in Ronald Dahl’s snooker room, an amazing place that it is, but that’s another story. It was in response to… One does have to take care of oneself, but also, I need you too.”

Thanking everyone again for their applause Grant asked, “You feel like one more?”, those gathered replied enthusiastically in the affirmative. “Okay, well, I’ll do one more for you, and then we’ll get Ivor up here and we’ll have a little talk, and we’ll have to get rid of this beautiful keyboard.” Then he launched into ‘The Cruise Room’, lengthening the outro on the song ever so slightly ensuring the rapt silence of the audience was clear, before their exuberant applause threatened to engulf his expressions of thanks which finally broke through with “Thank you, you are so beautiful.”

The set, though short, was beautiful. There is something about the set-up at Resident that brings the best out of artists and the audience. It could be the proximity, or that most of the audience are usually dedicated and respectful fans. John Grant’s performance was pared back to the bare basics, the relaxed intimacy of the venue engendering a deeply personal experience for the audience. Add to this the nature of his lyrics, and his emotive delivery (which can elicit strong responses from even the most stoic of audiences) and you had the making for the perfect evening.

It was also the perfect introduction to the man and his music. The conversation between the friends and musical collaborators Grant and his producer for ‘The Art Of The Lie’, Ivor Guest, was revelatory, insightful, and humorous. The two imparted personal stories, the impetus behind songs on the new album, and their working methods.

We left before the signing started, so the crowd could make the most of their time with Grant uninterrupted.

John Grant:

John Grant – vocals and keyboard.

Ivor Guest – Producer: ‘The Art Of The Lie’ and in-store Moderator.

John Grant setlist:

‘Grey Tickles, Black Pressure’ (from 2015 ‘Grey Tickles, Black Pressure’ album)

‘Touch And Go’ (from 2018 ‘Love Is Magic’ album)

‘Zeitgeist’ (from 2024 ‘The Art Of The Lie’ album)

‘The Cruise Room’ (from 2021 ‘The Boy From Michigan’ album)

www.johngrantmusic.com